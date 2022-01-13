Advertisement

School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Man High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after ammunition was found in a toilet.

According to Logan County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mike Lafauci, two rounds of ammunition were located. One inside a toilet and another on the ground.

Officials say the school was placed on temporary lockdown as officers searched for guns or additional ammo.

Nothing was discovered during the search.

Students and staff were never considered in danger.

