Advertisement

Securing your new holiday devices

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Now that everyone is enjoying new electronics from the holidays, what do you need to do to make sure you protect them?

Using antivirus software will secure your devices and is beneficial by securing all files including online storage, keeping all of it from being destroyed by malicious programs as well as protecting your identity.

Cybersecurity expert Tyler Moffitt joined Taylor and Susan on Studio 3 to share tips on securing your new devices, including often overlooked steps that should be taken to protect your personal information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice battling COVID-19, still feeling ‘unwell’
WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION
More snow could be on the way MLK Jr. weekend
A Cabell County school bus and tractor-trailer collided at the intersection of state Route 2...
Parents react to school bus, tractor-trailer crash
Steeler Leep got his first name because of his father's love for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Student who lost father gets NFL playoff tickets, courtesy of Steelers player
Driver caught on camera passing school bus
Caught on camera | Driver blows past stopped school bus

Latest News

Red Hot show choir dinner theater
Red Hot show choir dinner theater
Slowing down your sugar overload
Slowing down your sugar overload
School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom
Feel 'fitacular' in 2022
Feel ‘fitacular’ in 2022