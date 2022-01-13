Advertisement

Slowing down your sugar overload

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Whether you’re still trying to shed those pandemic pounds, you’re concerned about pre-diabetes, or have diabetes, there are lots of reasons why people are trying to kick the sugar habit.

Diana Licalzi, registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Reversing Type-2-Diabetes, and Biz Velatini, food blogger of My Bizzy Kitchen, joined Susan on Studio 3 to share tips on hidden sugars that lurk in your diet.

