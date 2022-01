HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A road in Huntington is blocked Thursday morning as crew work to fix a water main break.

The break was reported early Thursday morning by a neighbor along St. Louis Avenue.

One neighbor is reporting high water in his yard.

No further information has been released.

