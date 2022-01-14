AEP requests damage assessors, line crews ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As winter weather conditions move our way, American Electric Power is preparing.

AEP spokesperson Phil Moye said Friday evening, Appalachian Power is monitoring a large severe weather event expected to bring difficult travel conditions across much of its service area Sunday.

Significant snow accumulation in some areas and a mix of snow and ice in others could cause power outages.

More than 8 inches of snow is expected in many areas, including Wheeling, Beckley and Bluefield in West Virginia and Wytheville and Roanoke in Virginia. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected from Martinsville northeast through Lynchburg in Virginia, and from Charleston, West Virginia southwest toward Kingsport, Tennessee.

In advance of the storm, AEP says crews and contractors will remain in their regular reporting locations, packed and prepared to either work in their own areas or travel to storm-damaged areas.

Moye also says AEP has requested damage assessors and line crews from our sister companies in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, and plan to have those workers in place ahead of the storm in Charleston and Wheeling in West Virginia.

AEP wants to remind customers that snow and ice storms can cause damage that downs power lines.

Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them.

Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment.

Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

