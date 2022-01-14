Cleanup process begins after water main break

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A water main break along St. Louis Avenue in Huntington on Thursday morning resulted in significant cleanup for neighbors like Derek Voss.

“Definitely puts a huge damper because not only do we have to get the water out, but now we have all the mud, dirt and rocks, as well now,” Voss said.

West Virginia American Water crews patched up the issue, but neighbors fear these temporary fixes won’t hold up.

“I live paycheck to paycheck, so I don’t always have the funds to do this,” Voss said. “”How many times does it have to break in the same area to be fixed?”

This is a common question Voss and his neighbors have been asking over and over again, since they’re no stranger to water main breaks.

In the last year and a half, three water main breaks have happened along this stretch, according to West Virginia American Water.

The water company says crews have already completed a large water replacement project along Highland Street from St. Louis to Oney avenues.

This most recent water main break happened after that project. The company says when adjacent line replacements are occurring, it can cause pressure buildup or a water hammer effect in other areas of the system, which would lead to breaks.

WSAZ asked West Virginia American Water about any plans they have for permanent fixtures along St. Louis Avenue; they say they’re continuing to evaluate other main replacement projects in this area for future investment.

