Advertisement

Cleanup process begins after water main break

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A water main break along St. Louis Avenue in Huntington on Thursday morning resulted in significant cleanup for neighbors like Derek Voss.

“Definitely puts a huge damper because not only do we have to get the water out, but now we have all the mud, dirt and rocks, as well now,” Voss said.

West Virginia American Water crews patched up the issue, but neighbors fear these temporary fixes won’t hold up.

“I live paycheck to paycheck, so I don’t always have the funds to do this,” Voss said. “”How many times does it have to break in the same area to be fixed?”

This is a common question Voss and his neighbors have been asking over and over again, since they’re no stranger to water main breaks.

In the last year and a half, three water main breaks have happened along this stretch, according to West Virginia American Water.

The water company says crews have already completed a large water replacement project along Highland Street from St. Louis to Oney avenues.

This most recent water main break happened after that project. The company says when adjacent line replacements are occurring, it can cause pressure buildup or a water hammer effect in other areas of the system, which would lead to breaks.

WSAZ asked West Virginia American Water about any plans they have for permanent fixtures along St. Louis Avenue; they say they’re continuing to evaluate other main replacement projects in this area for future investment.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION
More snow could be on the way MLK Jr. weekend
Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice battling COVID-19, still feeling ‘unwell’
A Cabell County school bus and tractor-trailer collided at the intersection of state Route 2...
Parents react to school bus, tractor-trailer crash
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's snow forecast
Snow, rain possible MLK Jr. Day weekend
Driver caught on camera passing school bus
Caught on camera | Driver blows past stopped school bus

Latest News

School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom
School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom
W.Va. bill aimed to help small businesses, cut city funding
W.Va. bill aimed to help small businesses, cut city funding
15-week abortion ban clears first hurdle
15-week abortion ban clears first hurdle
15-week abortion ban clears first hurdle
15-Week Abortion Ban Clears First Hurdle