COVID-19 W.Va. | 13 additional deaths, 5,061 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 14, 2022, there are currently 17,364 COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,516 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, an 83-year old male from Jefferson County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 33-year old female from Monroe County, a 58-year old female from Mason County, a 79-year old female from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Doddridge County, a 78-year old male from Wood County, an 86-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old male from Taylor County, an 88-year old male from Jefferson County, and an 83-year old female from Harrison County.

As of Friday, 846 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 206 have been admitted to the ICU and 130 are on ventilators.

19 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, three pediatric patients are in the ICU.

354,854 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

According to WV DHHR, 12,444 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 394 cases of Omicron have been reported.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 complication. 55 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 351,279 West Virginians have received a booster dose.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (117), Berkeley (1,560), Boone (188), Braxton (94), Brooke (162), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (53), Clay (68), Doddridge (30), Fayette (490), Gilmer (37), Grant (98), Greenbrier (345), Hampshire (181), Hancock (228), Hardy (139), Harrison (577), Jackson (98), Jefferson (858), Kanawha (1,794), Lewis (100), Lincoln (184), Logan (279), Marion (543), Marshall (296), Mason (151), McDowell (116), Mercer (476), Mineral (293), Mingo (200), Monongalia (1,079), Monroe (128), Morgan (201), Nicholas (116), Ohio (477), Pendleton (50), Pleasants (54), Pocahontas (35), Preston (199), Putnam (681), Raleigh (1,139), Randolph (289), Ritchie (56), Roane (137), Summers (86), Taylor (123), Tucker (23), Tyler (52), Upshur (180), Wayne (314), Webster (50), Wetzel (138), Wirt (46), Wood (726), Wyoming (164). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.