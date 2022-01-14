Crews fight fire at old church

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews on Friday are fighting a fire at an old church in Charleston, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Pacific Street. The Charleston Fire Department is at the scene.

Additional details are unavailable at this time, but we have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.