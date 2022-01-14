First Warning Forecast | Couple quiet days before winter storm arrives Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eyes are on an impending winter storm set to arrive Sunday morning across the region, and WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted by the National Weather Service. However, in the near-term over the next couple of days, quiet and chilled conditions can be expected...the literal “calm before the storm.” Temperatures will be much cooler Friday and Saturday due to added cloud cover. This sets the stage for cold air combining with moisture from an approaching low pressure system that will lead to wintry precipitation Sunday and Monday. Unlike the past storm, a variety of precipitation types are expected with this one, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This wintry mix occurs primarily Sunday morning into the afternoon. Then, snow becomes the dominant precipitation type Sunday evening into Monday. Hazardous travel is likely during this time period, and a few power outages may result as well.

Friday morning starts with temperatures in the mid 30s. Cloud cover is increasing from north to south, while some fog has settled in to the southern river valleys.

A mostly cloudy sky can be expected throughout the day as temperatures remain stuck in the 30s. Despite a few flurries possible near and in the mountains, the day stays dry with a breeze.

Friday night stays mostly cloudy and quiet with temperatures falling to the mid 20s.

Saturday sees plenty of cloud cover again, though some breaks for sunshine are possible late in the day. In addition, some flurries can fly across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. Afternoon high temperatures stay near the freezing mark in the low 30s.

Wintry precipitation begins spreading from south to north across the region Sunday morning. This precipitation may start as snow first before switching to a wintry mix of freezing rain and/or sleet across much of West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky late morning into the afternoon. The rest of the region sees mainly snow, and all locations switch back over to snow Sunday evening and overnight. Travel becomes hazardous during this time period with ice and snow on the roadways.

MLK Day on Monday sees lingering snow showers with temperatures at or below freezing. Additional snow accumulations are possible with travel continuing to remain hazardous.

By Tuesday, sunshine breaks out with temperatures reaching above freezing to the upper 30s.

A few rain showers are possible Wednesday with afternoon temperatures near the 40-degree mark.

High temperatures drop back to the low 30s on Thursday under a partly cloudy sky.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.