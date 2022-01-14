Advertisement

Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties ahead of the forecasted winter storm headed for the state Sunday.

The declaration directs the State Emergency Operations Center and its partner agencies to prepare to respond to the impending winter storm, posturing personnel and resources to respond quickly should an emergency develop.

Coordinating agencies are on standby to report to the State Emergency Operations Center at the West Virginia Emergency Management Division (EMD) should the need arise. To assist emergency management officials tracking the storm’s path, the National Weather Service will hold daily briefings for state agencies and local partners, and EMD liaisons will provide updates from each county.

The EMD Watch Center has increased staffing through the weekend to perform around-the-clock monitoring of the weather system and will notify leaders if local emergency management agencies request assistance.

“EMD monitors for any events that may threaten the citizens of West Virginia, including severe weather threats,” said EMD Director GE McCabe. “We’re prepared at all times to respond should there be an emergency.”

State of Preparedness declaration

