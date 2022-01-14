Advertisement

Mean Green beat Herd

Marshall loses 6th straight game
Herd has dropped six straight games
Herd has dropped six straight games(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Abou Ousmane had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as North Texas narrowly beat Marshall 69-65 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 12 points and six rebounds for North Texas (10-4, 3-1 Conference USA). JJ Murray added 11 points and Thomas Bell had 10 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Taevion Kinsey had 29 points for the Thundering Herd (7-9, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Darius George added 18 points.

