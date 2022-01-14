Advertisement

Missing Perry County family: Father found dead, search continues for daughter

(None)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than one week ago, WYMT reported on a missing family in Perry County.

Thursday, Kentucky State Police troopers said volunteers with Vicco and Lotts Creek Fire and Rescue found human remains close to a creek bank in the Rowdy community.

The Perry County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 69-year-old Dale Williams..

Troopers said the search continues for his daughter, 43-year-old Misty D. Williams.

Officials do not suspect foul play.

Williams will be taken for an autopsy.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION
More snow could be on the way MLK Jr. weekend
Governor Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice battling COVID-19, still feeling ‘unwell’
A Cabell County school bus and tractor-trailer collided at the intersection of state Route 2...
Parents react to school bus, tractor-trailer crash
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's snow forecast
Snow, rain possible MLK Jr. Day weekend
Driver caught on camera passing school bus
Caught on camera | Driver blows past stopped school bus

Latest News

Cold arrives before weekend storm
First Warning Forecast
If the bill passes as is, municipalities will have five years to choose between keeping a 1%...
W.Va. cities receive budget cut under proposed bill in Legislature; mayors speaking out against it
The Carter County school board is considering consolidating East Carter and West Carter high...
Community members speak out against school consolidation
The Carter County school board is considering consolidating East Carter and West Carter High...
Community members in Olive Hill speak out against school consolidation
School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom
School placed on lockdown after ammo found in bathroom