Advertisement

New Ohio COVID-19 cases inflated as backlog of positive test results clears

(generic)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - For the next several days, the Ohio Department of Health will be reporting an artificially high COVID-19 case count caused by a processing lag due to the unprecedented number of cases reported, health officials announce Friday.

A processing enhancement was implemented late Thursday to expand the state’s capacity to process a higher volume of lab results, enabling the backlog to begin to clear and to better keep up with daily processing of positive test results.

Testing data from laboratories across the state is automatically submitted to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) through an electronic lab reporting system that feeds into the Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS).

Health officials say as COVID-19 cases have reached an all-time high, the system reached its processing capacity, resulting in a multiple-day backlog of tens of thousands of results.

In addition, there are some positive test results that involve a further manual review by state epidemiologists.

As these results are processed, positive cases will be attributed to their proper illness onset date on the COVID-19 overview dashboard, which better depicts the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio. The most helpful indicators of COVID-19 spread in Ohio continue to be COVID-19 hospitalizations, test positivity, case rates per 100,000 residents, and cases by illness onset date.

Throughout the pandemic, the Ohio Department has discovered the impacts of high user demand on antiquated technical systems. ODH continues to take steps to enhance real-time data analysis.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's snow forecast
Snow, rain possible MLK Jr. Day weekend
Prestonsburg Fire Department battles house fire.
Portion of US 23 blocked due to fire fight
A man in East Pea Ridge has been using an airhorn to try to stop vultures from roosting on his...
Family trying to get black vultures to buzz off
WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION
More snow could be on the way MLK Jr. weekend
A man from Ironton pleaded guilty to rape in connection with the sexual assault of a child less...
Ironton man confesses to child rape charge

Latest News

Andy shares your weather photos on Studio 3 | Jan. 13
Andy shares your weather photos on Studio 3 | Jan. 13
Red Cross declares first ever blood crisis in U.S.
Red Cross declares first-ever blood crisis in U.S.
Tidal Tank | Fuel fitness fire with water
Tidal Tank | Fuel fitness fire with water
Gov. Justice declares State of Preparedness ahead of winter storm