OSU falls to Badgers

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. -- — Brad Davison scored 23 points and No. 13 Wisconsin beat No. 16 Ohio State 78-68 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

Tyler Wahl added 20 points, one point shy of his career high, for the Badgers (14-2, 5-1 Big Ten). Johnny Davis had 14 points and nine rebounds. Wisconsin was 10 of 23 from 3-point range.

E.J. Liddell scored 18 points for Ohio State (10-4, 4-2). Jamari Wheeler added 11 points, and Malaki BranhamZed Key and Kyle Young each had 10.

Davison and Wahl hit 3s in an 8-0 run to help Wisconsin take an 18-7 lead. Jahcobi Neath, a Wake Forest transfer, made a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left in the first half and the Badgers led 40-27 at halftime.

The Buckeyes strung together an 8-0 run early in the second half to cut it to 43-35. Liddell’s jumper with 8:51 to go cut Wisconsin’s lead to 56-49.

Wisconsin overcame a second-half drought that lasted 3:32. Davison’s 3-pointer ended the drought with 7:32 left, and put Wisconsin on top 59-49.

