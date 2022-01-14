Police chief, officers submit resignation

COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – The entire Coal Grove Police Department has resigned, according to Village Councilman Andy Holmes.

After accepting the resignations of his three officers, Police Chief Randy Lewis submitted his resignation to Village Council.

In his resignation, Chief Lewis asked for his last day to be January 24

Holmes says the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is now responsible for protecting the village.

Village council meets again on January 27 and will discuss how to move forward.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.