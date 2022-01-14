Advertisement

Police chief, officers submit resignation

(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COAL GROVE, Ohio (WSAZ) – The entire Coal Grove Police Department has resigned, according to Village Councilman Andy Holmes.

After accepting the resignations of his three officers, Police Chief Randy Lewis submitted his resignation to Village Council.

In his resignation, Chief Lewis asked for his last day to be January 24

Holmes says the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is now responsible for protecting the village.

Village council meets again on January 27 and will discuss how to move forward.

