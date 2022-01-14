Advertisement

Special Metals strike | New proposal on the table

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There is a new proposal on the table for striking union workers at Special Metals in Huntington, West Virginia to consider.

The proposal was given to union representatives Thursday night, United Steel Workers Local 40 Union President, Chad Thompson, confirms to WSAZ.com.

Thompson says he received the new three-year proposal late Thursday night and has been in meetings with international union leaders Friday morning.

This proposal is the result of six days of negotiations in January.

450 workers walked out of Specials Metals on October 1, 2021.

Friday marks the 106th day of the strike.

WSAZ does not have specifics on the new proposal.

WSAZ has learned though that 75 laid off workers who were deferred by the company will have a job again when the strike comes to an end, if they chose to resume working at Special Metals.

Earlier on in the strike, Thompson told WSAZ safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time, and health care were a few reasons for the strike.

Another source Friday says insurance coverage proposed by the company is also a big holdup up to ending the strike.

Right now, there are no future meetings planned.

It’s believed the current strike at Special Metals has become the longest to date.

A strike in 1999 lasted 10 weeks.

This is a developing story.

