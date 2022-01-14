Three arrested in drug raid

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man and two women face drug charges after a bust in Portsmouth, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Investigators say it happened during a raid in the 200 block of Egbert Road that involved a SWAT team.

Task force detectives seized 131 grams of fentanyl, 77 grams of methamphetamine, 56 grams of marijuana, two firearms, digital scales, large quantities of gabapentin and liquid methadone, $3,159 in cash, and four vehicles.

Rockie Lee Johnson, 56, Beverly Charles, 65, and Christina Marie Barnes, 38, all of Portsmouth, face numerous charges, including drug trafficking and possession.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court. The case will eventually be presented to a Scioto County grand jury, and more charges are possible.

The raid involved several law enforcement agencies, including the newly formed Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crime Task Force, which is part of the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

