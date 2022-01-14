Winter weather alert | Snow, ice likely MLK Jr. weekend

(WSAZ) - A major winter storm is pounding the Upper Midwest Friday afternoon.

Friday and Saturday that storm will dive south into Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia delivering snow and ice accumulation to cities like Knoxville, Kansas City, St. Louis and Memphis.

By Sunday and Monday, it will be our region’s turn.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks at the most likely scenario for our region as the holiday weekend unfolds.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Winter weather alert

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.