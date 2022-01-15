Advertisement

Cabell County sheriff warns about phone scam

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle is warning residents about a phone scam that looks like it’s originating from the Cabell County Courthouse.(WALB)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle is warning residents about a phone scam that looks like it’s originating from the Cabell County Courthouse.

He said one person was scammed out of $2,000 on Friday.

The caller has been identifying himself as Deputy Farley. Zerkle said his agency doesn’t have a Deputy Farley.

The sheriff went on to say, “They demand money for them not showing up for court or they will be arrested. We never call and demand money. If we need you, we will come in person in uniform. The number they are calling from is a ghost number matching the courthouse.”

Anyone who receives such a call is advised to not provide any personal information and hang up.

