Cats go triple digits on Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Against one of the most bitter basketball rivals, the Kentucky Wildcats torched Tennessee Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. The final score was 107-79 as UK improves to 14-3 overall and 4-1 in the SEC.

Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. led Kentucky in scoring with 28 points while Sahvir Wheeler added 21 in the win. Oscar Tshiebwe was one point shy of another double double as he had nine points and 12 rebounds.

The 18th ranked Wildcats play at Texas A&M next Wednesday night then go to #4 Auburn on January 22nd.

