Dragons’ Porter is new scoring king

Fairland, Russell and Pikeville all win on Friday night.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday night, Fairland’s Aiden Porter became the schools’ new scoring leader as they beat Coal Grove in Ohio high school basketball action. From Kentucky, Russell beat Greenup County by 21 points and Pikeville topped Martin County 69-47.

Here are the highlights from the three game that aired on WSAZ Friday night.

