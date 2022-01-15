Advertisement

FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes

FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.(Source: FedEx via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – FedEx wants to arm some of its cargo planes with lasers designed to defeat heat-seeking missiles.

The company is asking permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to modify some of its planes with the lasers designed to misdirect missiles, according to FAA documents.

The FAA must consider whether the lasers would present danger to ground crews in terms of accidental eye and skin damage.

In 2003, competitor DHL had an aircraft targeted with a surface-to-air missile just after takeoff from Baghdad.

So far, FedEx has not responded to a request for comment about the proposed onboard missile defense system.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief of Police and officers resign in Coal Grove
Coal Grove Chief of Police, officers submit resignations
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's snow forecast
Snow, rain possible MLK Jr. Day weekend
Prestonsburg Fire Department battles house fire.
Portion of US 23 blocked due to fire fight
A man in East Pea Ridge has been using an airhorn to try to stop vultures from roosting on his...
Family trying to get black vultures to buzz off
Mayor Steve Williams announced Friday Fire Chief Jan Rader will retire, effective February 11,...
Huntington Fire Chief to retire, receive new city title

Latest News

State Route 321 is back open at the site of a massive rockslide that happened early this month...
Highway reopen after massive rockslide
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train
Appalachian Power has requested damage assessors and line crews from sister companies to come...
Power crews preparing to respond to outages
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims