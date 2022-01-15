Firefighters battle large flames overnight

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - An entire neighborhood was woken up early Saturday morning by a fire that sent large flames and plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire was reported at a trailer along Fraley Drive in Gallipolis around 1:30 Saturday morning, according to Gallia County dispatchers.

When the Gallipolis Fire Department arrived on scene, the trailer was fully engulfed in flames, dispatchers said. Firefighters made sure everyone made it out of the trailer safely and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby trailers.

WSAZ viewer Robert Johnson captured the fire on video that shows people running away from the flames as other people were woken up by the emergency vehicles and walked outside to see what was happening.

There is no word at this time on what started the fire.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest details in this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.