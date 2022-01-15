First Warning Forecast | Saturday stays quiet as winter storms looms for Sunday, Monday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All eyes continue to be on an impending winter storm set to arrive Sunday across the region, and various WINTER WEATHER ALERTS have been posted by the National Weather Service. Saturday remains quiet...the literal “calm before the storm.” By Sunday morning, wintry precipitation begins overspreading the area from south to north as cold air combines with moisture from an approaching low pressure system. Even at this late hour, complications remain in the forecast due to a variety of precipitation types that are expected with this storm, including snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The wintry mix occurs primarily Sunday morning into the afternoon. Then, snow becomes the dominant precipitation type Sunday evening into Monday. Hazardous travel is likely during this time period, and a few power outages may result as well.

Saturday morning starts mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Despite some passing flakes possible, mainly across southern parts of the region, Saturday stays dry. The morning cloud cover breaks for sunshine during the afternoon as high temperatures rise to the mid 30s.

Saturday evening stays mostly clear for a good time, allowing temperatures to quickly drop to the 20s by midnight. Cloud cover then increases again overnight, but no precipitation is expected.

Wintry precipitation begins spreading from south to north across the region Sunday morning. This precipitation may start as snow only briefly before switching to a wintry mix of freezing rain and/or sleet across much of West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky late morning into the afternoon. The rest of the region sees mainly snow, and all locations switch back over to snow Sunday evening and overnight. Travel becomes hazardous during this time period with ice and snow on the roadways.

MLK Day on Monday sees lingering snow showers along with a stiff breeze as temperatures sit at or below freezing. Additional snow accumulations are likely with travel continuing to remain hazardous.

By Tuesday, sunshine breaks out with temperatures reaching above freezing to the upper 30s.

A few rain showers are possible Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s.

Rain may finish as a brief bit of snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning as low temperatures drop to the teens.

High temperatures also drop back to the low 30s on Thursday under a partly cloudy sky.

Friday turns even colder, with afternoon temperatures staying in the 20s despite some sunshine.

