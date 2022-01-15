A frenetic Friday night in WV hoops

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four games highlighted our coverage in West Virginia high school basketball on Friday night as Poca beat Charleston Catholic and Chapmanville held Nitro to just eight second half points. Meanwhile the Huntington High girls remained unbeaten as they topped Spring Valley and Midland’s KK Potter hit a three as time expired to beat Morgantown 37-34.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Friday night.

