Advertisement

A frenetic Friday night in WV hoops

Poca wins by 30 while Midland girls knock down a buzzer beater
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four games highlighted our coverage in West Virginia high school basketball on Friday night as Poca beat Charleston Catholic and Chapmanville held Nitro to just eight second half points. Meanwhile the Huntington High girls remained unbeaten as they topped Spring Valley and Midland’s KK Potter hit a three as time expired to beat Morgantown 37-34.

Here are the highlights that aired on WSAZ Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief of Police and officers resign in Coal Grove
Coal Grove Chief of Police, officers submit resignations
Winter weather alert | Snow, ice likely MLK Jr. weekend
Mayor Steve Williams announced Friday Fire Chief Jan Rader will retire, effective February 11,...
Huntington Fire Chief to retire, receive new city title
The Carter County school board is considering consolidating East Carter and West Carter high...
Community members speak out against school consolidation
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home

Latest News

Poca, Tigers & HHS win in hoops
Poca, Tigers and HHS win in hoops
Fairland, Russell and Pikeville all won on Friday night.
Dragons’ Porter is new scoring king
OH & KY HS HOOPS
Herd loses