Highway reopen after massive rockslide

State Route 321 is back open at the site of a massive rockslide that happened early this month near Prestonsburg, Kentucky.
State Route 321 is back open at the site of a massive rockslide that happened early this month near Prestonsburg, Kentucky.(Prestonsburg Mayor's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ ) - State Route 321 is back open at the site of a massive rockslide that happened early this month, according to Floyd County 911 officials.

The slide took place Jan. 3, just north of downtown Prestonsburg and near Highlands Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Despite the enormous boulders that fell, no one was injured. Drivers had to use U.S. 23 as an alternate route during the closure.

