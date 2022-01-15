Man pleads guilty to crossbow murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of shooting and killing a woman with a crossbow more than a year ago has pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder charge, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

George Wesley Call Jr., 45, of St. Albans, faces from 10 to 40 years in prison. His sentencing date is March 15.

Andrea Springstead died as a result of the incident, which happened Dec. 21, 2020, in the 2700 block of Forrestal Avenue in St. Albans, and was investigated by the St. Albans Police Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Call entered his guilty plea on Thursday before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Louis H. Bloom.

