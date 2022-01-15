Advertisement

North Korea says it test-launched missiles from train

This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile...
This photo provided on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a missile test from a railway in North Pyongan Province, North Korea, on Jan. 14, 2022. North Korea on Jan. 15 said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Saturday said it test-launched ballistic missiles from a train in what was seen as an apparent retaliation against fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration.

The report by the North state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing two missiles into the sea in its third weapons launch this month.

The launch came hours after Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement berating the United States for imposing new sanctions over the North’s previous tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief of Police and officers resign in Coal Grove
Coal Grove Chief of Police, officers submit resignations
WSAZ Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's snow forecast
Snow, rain possible MLK Jr. Day weekend
Prestonsburg Fire Department battles house fire.
Portion of US 23 blocked due to fire fight
A man in East Pea Ridge has been using an airhorn to try to stop vultures from roosting on his...
Family trying to get black vultures to buzz off
Mayor Steve Williams announced Friday Fire Chief Jan Rader will retire, effective February 11,...
Huntington Fire Chief to retire, receive new city title

Latest News

State Route 321 is back open at the site of a massive rockslide that happened early this month...
Highway reopen after massive rockslide
FedEx has asked the FAA permission to add an anti-missile system to some of its cargo planes.
FedEx asks FAA permission to add anti-missile system to cargo planes
Appalachian Power has requested damage assessors and line crews from sister companies to come...
Power crews preparing to respond to outages
The findings in Pima County provide yet another official rebuttal of former President Donald...
No charges for 151 Arizona votes vetted over fraud claims