One dead in Grayson apartment fire

GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has died in an apartment fire in Grayson on Saturday.

Grayson Fire Department Chief Greg Felty says three residents of the nine unit apartment building have been rescued.

Fire crews say the fire spread next door to an insurance agency, and that the fire is a total loss for both the apartment building and the business.

One firefighter fell from a ladder and was taken to the hospital with a cracked vertebrae.

A cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

