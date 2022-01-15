Advertisement

Troopers investigate fatal crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN Image)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man has died after a crash Saturday morning in Pomeroy.

The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene of a single vehicle crash on Side Hill Road just after 8 a.m.

Troopers found a 2011 Nissan on its roof at the edge of the roadway.

The driver was identified as Matthew Durham, 42, of Pomeroy.

Officials say Durham had been ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result.

The Rutland Fire Department, Meigs County Emergency Medical Services and Meigs County Coroner Investigator Susan Mansfield responded to the scene.

The roadway remained closed for approximately two hours while the investigation was being conducted.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

