Troopers investigating Carter Co. shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man is behind bars after a Friday shooting in Carter County.

Kentucky State Police say troopers were dispatched to a residence on KY 955 around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. When they arrived on scene, they determined that Delmas Harris Jr. entered Carla Robert’s home.

Troopers say once inside, Harris took out a firearm and began firing at Roberts and a juvenile. Roberts was struck in the hand and shoulder area, and a juvenile was hit in the left leg sustaining minor injuries.

Roberts and the juvenile were able to leave and hide until Harris left the area. Both victims were able to seek help and were taken to Olive Hill Urgent Care.

Troopers located and arrested Harris without incident. He is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on assault charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

