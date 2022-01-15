U.S. 35 closed until further notice

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - All lanes of U.S. 35 eastbound in Jackson County are closed until further notice, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

A crash near the intersection of Route 35 and Chillicothe Pike around 5:30 Saturday morning lead to the closure, deputies said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a semitruck rolled over in the area and spilled its cargo all over the road. No one was injured, but it will take crews a long time to clean up the mess and allow cars to travel through the area.

Troopers said the road will be closed for at least a couple of hours.

Traffic is still able to travel westbound through the area on U.S. 35, but drivers needing to travel eastbound are told to find an alternate route at this time.

