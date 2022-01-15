Advertisement

Winter storm draws closer during a quiet Saturday

Sunday and Monday we are on alert for wintry weather!
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A major winter storm is pounding the Upper Midwest this Friday afternoon. Tonight and Saturday that storm will dive south into Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia delivering snow and ice accumulation to cities like Knoxville, Kansas City, St. Louis and Memphis. By Sunday and Monday it will be our turn.

So our schedule the National Weather Service has out the region on alert for a Winter Storm with significant snow accumulations expected.

Saturday will dawn grey and cold as if to foretell of the weather to come. The clouds will hold in all day with late afternoon temperatures not for from 32 (freezing) degrees. While a snow flurry can pass in the afternoon through the southern Coalfields, our time in the snow will arrive on Sunday AM south to PM north.

Since the initial shot of snow may compromised by a mixed bag and rain and sleet, snowfall will take over by evening into Monday when the bulk of accumulation is expected.

Sunday night into Monday snow will fall sporadically with total accumulations never set in stone until the final flake falls. A general 4″-8″ seems to be the best estimate until we see the Sunday radar.

