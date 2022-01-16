Death investigation after skeletal remains found in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A death investigation is under way after skeletal remains were discovered over an embankment in Boyd County, according to the coroner’s office.

The remains were found Saturday, 50 to 75 feet over an embankment close to the 200 block of Elizabeth Street, just outside the city limits of Ashland.

Investigators discovered the severely decomposed remains of what appears to be a middle aged or older man.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office says it appears the remains had been there for some time.

The remains were removed and transported to the Boyd County Coroner’s Office for further examination.

Kentucky State Police was called to assist with the investigation.

The remains will be transported to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification.

