Family gaming restaurant to expand footprint

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Casseroles To Go, a ghost kitchen inside of Carnival Eats hosted a grand opening and taste testing event on Saturday in South Charleston in Riverwalk plaza.

The business sold more than a hundred casseroles and passed out various samples.

“It blew our minds and our expectations,” said Debbie Smith Joyce, Owner and Operator.

The kitchen whipped up more than a dozen homemade casseroles and desserts.

Joyce also announced a major expansion of Carnival Eats. She says in the coming months they’re looking to move into a 20,000+ square foot facility.

She says they are looking at two locations. One along Corridor G and the other in the Charleston Town Center.

Inside would host virtual reality arenas, arcade, sports bar and restaurant.

The project will likely take several months and have to be done in stages as products become available and as work is completed.

The restaurant will be closed Sunday due to impending storms.

