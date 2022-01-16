Freezing rain, snow to hit region Sunday afternoon; stay through Monday

(WSAZ) - A wintry mix is expected to start spreading South to North across the region Sunday afternoon.

The precipitation may start as snow only briefly before switching to a wintry mix of freezing rain and/or sleet throughout the afternoon.

Even a bit of rain is possible as temperatures could rise to 33 or 34 degrees.

However, as the atmosphere cools Sunday evening, any wintry mix of precipitation will change over to all snow.

Bands of heavier snow can set up anywhere across the region, leading to quick accumulations and very dangerous travel.

Hazardous travel is likely especially after dark Sunday, and power outages may occur due to ice and snow accumulating ontrees and power lines, especially since this snow will be of the wet, heavy variety.

MLK Day on Monday sees lingering snow showers along with temperatures sitting at or below freezing.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Snow projections (WSAZ)

Winter weather alert (WSAZ)

(WSAZ) - Some minor changes have been made to the map, namely, to slightly expand the area of higher snowfall totals and up the ranges of those areas expected to see less snowfall overall.

It’s all about when the changeover from a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet to all snow can occur and also where heavier snow bands set up, which is extremely challenging to pinpoint until they are seen on radar.

Keep in mind, this storm goes through Monday afternoon, so areas slower to see snow falling on Sunday can still get the higher end of these totals by late Monday.

No matter the exact amounts, impacts remain exactly the same: hazardous travel beginning Sunday afternoon and especially Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Power outages are likely where heavier, wet snow accumulates on trees and power lines.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest on the incoming storm.

