Herd falls to Rice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall men’s basketball team lost their 7th straight game Saturday night after falling to the Rice Owls by a final of 87-77. The Herd trailed at halftime by 13 points but came all the way back to tie it up at 58-58 on a Darius George tip in. Rice kept hitting big shots in the final eight minutes of the game as they were led in scoring by Carl Pierre who had 30 points.

Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey scored 31 in the loss with Obinna Anochili-Killen and Andrew Taylor also scoring in double figures. Rice shot 60% from behind the three point line while Marshall struggled from the same distance going 6-31.

“The backside has to flow out. We were there, but with a team like this you can’t just be there, you have to take it away,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the loss. “I’m going to go out there and work every day to let them know I’m not quitting. It has to be hard work, focus, and bonding together. We pull together with each other and see if we can turn this season around.”

The Herd falls to 7-10 overall and 0-4 in Conference USA. Here are the highlights and post-game reaction from the game.

