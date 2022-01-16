Advertisement

Herd inks former Texas Tech QB

Red Raider Henry Colombi
Red Raider Henry Colombi(Texas Tech University)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team locked in a former Big 12 quarterback Sunday afternoon as Henry Colombi has committed to play for the Herd. He made this announcement on Twitter after announcing back on January 12th that he was entering the transfer portal.

He played in seven games last season for the Red Raiders, threw for 1291 yards, five touchdowns and had five interceptions.

