Herd inks former Texas Tech QB

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall football team locked in a former Big 12 quarterback Sunday afternoon as Henry Colombi has committed to play for the Herd. He made this announcement on Twitter after announcing back on January 12th that he was entering the transfer portal.

He played in seven games last season for the Red Raiders, threw for 1291 yards, five touchdowns and had five interceptions.

