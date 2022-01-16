Pike Countians out and about preparing for winter storm

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Pike County were out in bunches picking up the necessities before another round of winter weather heads to the mountains.

“Me, personally, in Kansas it snows a lot, so I mean I personally I can’t wait for it because I love the snow,” said UPIKE Student Zeph Ragsdale, who is from Kansas, but stays in on-campus housing. “It’s just that after effect of the snow the slush on the roads and everything.”

While some are getting a taste of home, some are potentially seeing their first round of Kentucky snowfall.

I’m excited about it just because I’m personally from Texas, so we don’t get a lot of snow you know, here and there,” said Xavier Gaona, who is staying in Pikeville at the moment, “but I’m a little worried too because again, I’m from Texas, this is really cold out here.”

No matter if it is your first snowfall or your 100th, snow can be dangerous, and folks were preparing for the worst.

“They said it’s going to be bad, so I’m just stocking up a little bit on a few things we need,” said Pike County native Jerry Mounts. “I’m not one to run out and get milk and bread every time but since I was over here, I might as well stop at the store for a few minutes.”

Along with getting groceries, gasoline and natural gas were in high demand in case of power outages.

“Well one thing that worries me is power,” said Pike County native Wally Bevins. “I’ve got a fireplace, it’s propane, and I got propane in case the power does go off.”

Ragsdale also said he looks forward to getting out in the snow with friends, but went and got plenty of snacks today to make sure his dorm was prepared.

