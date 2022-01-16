St. Joe beats Williamstown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On a rare Saturday afternoon game, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School beat Williamstown 65-57. The Irish had a 19 point lead at halftime with the Yellow Jackets cutting it to single digits in the third quarter. St. Joe was able to expand that lead back to 16 in the final quarter and went on to win by 8.

Here are the highlights that aired Saturday night on WSAZ Sports.

