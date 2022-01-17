Advertisement

5 local freshman make All-American list

Marshall running back up for freshman award
Marshall running back up for freshman award(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A quintet of players from teams we cover were named to a prestigious post-season list Monday afternoon as the Football Writers Association of American released their Freshman All-American Team. Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was listed as an all-purpose selection while WVU Wyatt Milum earned a spot on the offensive line.

Three Ohio State Buckeyes were honored as well and they are quarterback CJ Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive back Denzel Burke.

This is the 21st season the FWAA has honored freshman All-Americans.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10pm TEAM COVERAGE | Snow accumulates across the region
Winter storm update | Snow accumulates throughout the region; scattered accidents reported
Freezing rain, snow to hit region Sunday afternoon; stay through Monday
A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash
WSAZ Now Desk | Meteorologist Andy Chilian tracks incoming winter weather event
Incoming winter storm | Mixed bag of wintry weather on tap for region
Fatal crash
Troopers investigate fatal crash

Latest News

TyTy Washington named SEC freshman of the week for 4th straight week
TyTy Washington goes 4 for 4
Red Raider Henry Colombi
Herd inks former Texas Tech QB
UK BEATS TENNESSEE
UK BEATS TENNESSEE
St. Joe Williamstown
St. Joe Williamstown