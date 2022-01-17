5 local freshman make All-American list

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A quintet of players from teams we cover were named to a prestigious post-season list Monday afternoon as the Football Writers Association of American released their Freshman All-American Team. Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was listed as an all-purpose selection while WVU Wyatt Milum earned a spot on the offensive line.

Three Ohio State Buckeyes were honored as well and they are quarterback CJ Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and defensive back Denzel Burke.

This is the 21st season the FWAA has honored freshman All-Americans.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.