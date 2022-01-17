Advertisement

Cats climb six spots in rankings

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get rid of the ball with Kentucky guard TyTy...
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get rid of the ball with Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) guarding him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a couple of impressive wins last week, the Kentucky Wildcats landed in the latest Associated Press hoops rankings at number 12. Gonzaga is still the top team in college basketball with Auburn jumping to second. UK plays at Auburn this coming Saturday and Ohio State is currently ranked 19th. West Virginia is in the also receiving votes category in 33rd place and they host 5th ranked Baylor Tuesday evening.

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (25) 14-2 1486 2

2. Auburn (36) 16-1 1482 4

3. Arizona 14-1 1320 6

4. Purdue 14-2 1255 7

5. Baylor 15-2 1238 1

6. Duke 14-2 1205 8

7. Kansas 14-2 1192 9

8. Wisconsin 14-2 1056 13

9. UCLA 11-2 1041 3

10. Houston 15-2 1036 11

11. Villanova 13-4 908 14

12. Kentucky 14-3 804 18

13. LSU 15-2 738 12

14. Michigan St. 14-3 681 10

15. Iowa St. 14-3 665 15

16. Southern Cal 14-2 618 5

17. Illinois 13-3 521 25

18. Texas Tech 13-4 509 19

19. Ohio St. 11-4 465 16

20. Xavier 13-3 427 17

21. Providence 14-2 350 23

22. Loyola Chicago 13-2 193 -

23. Texas 13-4 185 21

24. Tennessee 11-5 98 22

25. UConn 11-4 73 -

Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

