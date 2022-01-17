COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths, 3,673 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 17, 2022, there are currently 20,392 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,535 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 49-year old female from Berkeley County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old female from Harrison County, an 82-year old male from Hardy County, a 63-year old male from Hampshire County, an 80-year old female from Wyoming County, a 61-year old female from Hampshire County, an 88-year old female from Jackson County, an 80-year old female from Hardy County, an 87-year old male from Jefferson County, an 80-year old male from Mercer County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 77-year old female from Raleigh County, an 87-year old male from Wood County, a 50-year old male from Pocahontas County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Mingo County, and an 86-year old male from Monongalia County.

According to WV DHHR, 12,525 cases of the COVID-19 variant Delta have been reported and 413 cases of the Omicron variant.

As of Monday, 854 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 200 have been admitted to the ICU and 116 are on ventilators.

14 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital and two are currently in the ICU.

364,861 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 55 percent is fully vaccinated.

355,736 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (78), Berkeley (1,557), Boone (257), Braxton (108), Brooke (156), Cabell (1,300), Calhoun (55), Clay (88), Doddridge (34), Fayette (664), Gilmer (60), Grant (109), Greenbrier (428), Hampshire (205), Hancock (238), Hardy (150), Harrison (680), Jackson (134), Jefferson (824), Kanawha (2,283), Lewis (94), Lincoln (220), Logan (301), Marion (691), Marshall (346), Mason (183), McDowell (135), Mercer (526), Mineral (331), Mingo (192), Monongalia (1,219), Monroe (169), Morgan (234), Nicholas (181), Ohio (573), Pendleton (61), Pleasants (73), Pocahontas (31), Preston (300), Putnam (847), Raleigh (1,196), Randolph (308), Ritchie (94), Roane (180), Summers (107), Taylor (158), Tucker (19), Tyler (92), Upshur (174), Wayne (432), Webster (72), Wetzel (155), Wirt (58), Wood (998), Wyoming (234). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

