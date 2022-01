GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a house fire in Greenup County, Kentucky.

Greenup County 911 Dispatchers say the fire is at a home along Rt. 1 just past Wendy’s.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries and if anyone was home at the time the fire started.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.