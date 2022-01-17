Dispatcher, volunteer firefighters retrieve livesaving device in snow, save patient’s life with minutes to spare

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A medical emergency, complicated by severe winter weather Sunday night, became a matter of minutes to spare for a man who relies on a cardiac device to keep him alive.

Emergency workers tried to transfer the man to Columbus, Ohio, but couldn’t due to treacherous road conditions. Quick thinking from an emergency dispatcher, volunteer firefighters and sheriff’s deputies saved the man’s life.

According to the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, it took a coordinated effort between all the parties involved to get batteries for an external pump known as a left ventricular assist device (LVAD). The victim was down to 11 minutes of battery power when first responders were able to get spare batteries to the emergency crew who had to divert to Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, due to the weather conditions.

“These men and women of the JVFD continue to impress. They go above and beyond to help people in need,” the organization posted on social media.

Deputies with the Kanawha and Mason County sheriff’s departments were also involved in the life-saving effort.

Implanted in the chest, an LVAD helps pump blood from the heart’s left ventricle to the rest of the body.

Tiffany Franklin, director of Mason County 911, said the entire effort to get fresh batteries for the device was akin to a miracle, saying there was an extra dispatcher on duty that night – not the case most nights.

“He’s really stepped up in many roles besides just dispatching and doing his deputy director work,” Franklin said. “Him and Alan Miles have both stepped up in their roles and taking the load off my plate, as I’ve been dealing with a family member that had a severe stroke this week.”

She said she’s grateful to them – as is, no doubt, the patient whose life was saved.

