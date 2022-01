CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A number of roads are closed Monday due to downed trees.

The following is a list of closures as of 9:30 a.m.:

500 Block Garrison

300 block Wertz

500 block Cora

Overbrook/Hickory intersection

500 block South Ruffner

800 block South Park

Linden Road

