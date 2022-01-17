EMS crews battle challenges after the storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Treacherous road conditions remain after the snowstorm, making the day a challenging one for Cabell County EMS crews.

“This morning, we had a couple calls which were very challenging out on Hickory Ridge and Salt Rock. No one had been out there,” said Gordon Merry, Cabell County EMS director. “We stuck an ambulance up. We got it out and got to the patient and got to the hospital, but it was a challenge.”

To make 911 calls easier to respond to in snowy conditions, Merry says they have their own plows that go with EMS crews, especially in rural areas throughout the county.

“If they have a call and they’re stuck or they can’t get in, we’ll plow in for them,” Merry said. “They just go from point to point to help them get in and out.”

Sunday night, two crews were out all night plowing, and another two crews were out Monday. They also used a Humvee ambulance during the storm.

“It takes us time to get there. Our response times are obviously longer because of the weather,” Merry said.

Already concerned about being short staffed and busy with the usual calls, Merry was worried the storm would overwhelm his workers with accidents Sunday night.

“When it snows that’s a big problem on the interstate,” he said.

However, traffic remained light overnight with just a few accidents.

“We’re not having to deal with an accident, which takes up a lot of time and equipment,” Merry said. “We had a couple wrecks but not the big wrecks like we do.”

Merry says this shows the importance of staying off the roads to let emergency crews work, and be able to respond to other 911 calls.

“I just want people to stay home until Tuesday. Hopefully, the roads will be cleared but being a weekend, being a holiday today it’s helped us tremendously,” Merry said.

Merry is worried about everything freezing Monday night and the challenges ice brings for his crews and other drivers.

“The ice is really hard to deal with,” he said. “It’s a major challenge trying to get in and out.”

EMS crews spent three days preparing for the storm to make sure all their equipment is ready for the snow.

