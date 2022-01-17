Advertisement

HHS girls are still tops in Class AAAA

(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Undefeated Huntington High is again the number one team in West Virginia high school girls basketball. They received all 10 first place votes, are 9-0 this season and are slated to play both Capital and Cabell Midland this week. Here are the complete list of teams ranked this week.

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (10) 9-0 100 1

2. Morgantown 11-2 79 2

(tie) Wheeling Park 11-1 79 3

4. Cabell Midland 7-3 68 4

5. Greenbrier East 8-0 62 5

6. Princeton 8-1 49 6

7. Capital 6-3 40 9

8. Buckhannon-Upshur 8-3 33 7

9. Parkersburg 5-3 17 10

10. George Washington 5-4 12 8

Others receiving votes: Washington 8, Woodrow Wilson 1, Parkersburg South 1, University 1.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 12-0 99 1

2. North Marion 9-0 88 2

3. Logan (1) 10-1 79 3

4. Wayne 8-2 66 5

5. Nitro 8-2 58 4

6. East Fairmont 7-3 43 7

7. Philip Barbour 6-4 34 8

(tie) PikeView 5-3 34 6

9. Robert C. Byrd 6-2 26 9

10. Winfield 4-6 10 10

Others receiving votes: Ripley 8, Keyser 3, Herbert Hoover 1, Shady Spring 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (10) 8-0 100 1

2. Wyoming East 6-2 84 3

3. Petersburg 8-1 78 4

4. Frankfort 7-3 69 2

5. St. Marys 5-4 51 5

6. Summers County 8-4 46 6

7. Charleston Catholic 6-2 34 9

7. Mingo Central 8-3 34 7

9. Ritchie County 5-3 23 8

10. Williamstown 3-2 13 10

Others receiving votes: Trinity 7, Chapmanville 5, Buffalo 3, South Harrison 3.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (10) 12-0 100 1

2. Cameron 9-1 89 2

3. Tucker County 9-2 75 3

4. Tolsia 9-1 72 4

5. Clay-Battelle 5-3 47 T5

6. St Joseph 2-6 44 T5

7. Doddridge County 8-2 42 8

8. Webster County 8-3 37 9

9. Tug Valley 0-3 22 7

10. Calhoun 2-3 15 10

Others receiving votes: Union 3, River View 1, Pendleton County 1, Greenbrier West 1, Madonna 1.

