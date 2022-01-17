Advertisement

Latest Boys WV high school hoops rankings are released

Dots, Tigers & HHS all won Friday night.
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here are this weeks West Virginia boys high school basketball rankings as voted on by the Associated Press.

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (9) 6-3 98 1

2. Parkersburg South 7-1 86 4

3. Jefferson (1) 7-0 85 3

4. George Washington 5-2 61 2

5. South Charleston 5-2 54 6

6. Huntington 6-4 36 NR

7. Musselman 6-2 33 7

8. Hedgesville 7-2 29 5

9. Martinsburg 4-3 22 9

10. Capital 2-2 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 11, University 10, St. Albans 6, Princeton 4, Oak Hill 1.

Class AAA

1. Logan (6) 8-1 93 1

2. Shady Spring (2) 8-1 88 2

3. Fairmont Senior (2) 8-0 85 3

4. Winfield 8-1 68 4

5. Wheeling Central 8-1 64 5

6. East Fairmont 5-1 39 7

7. Elkins 6-2 33 8

8. Herbert Hoover 7-3 29 6

9. Berkeley Springs 7-2 17 9

10. Ripley 5-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Grafton 8, Notre Dame 4, Scott 4, Robert C. Byrd 2, Westside 1, Lewis County 1, Lincoln 1, Nitro 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (10) 8-1 100 1

2. St. Marys 9-0 87 2

3. Bluefield 6-2 78 4

4. Williamstown 8-3 66 3

5. Ravenswood 7-1 58 5

6. South Harrison 6-0 47 6

7. Chapmanville 5-5 39 8

8. Mingo Central 4-2 29 9

9. Charleston Catholic 2-4 22 7

10. Wyoming East 2-3 21 10

Others receiving votes: Roane County 2, Clay County 1.

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian (9) 8-1 97 1

2. James Monroe 9-1 87 2

3. St. Joseph 7-3 75 4

4. Man (1) 7-2 73 3

5. Tug Valley 5-1 59 5

6. Tucker County 9-1 52 7

7. Greenbrier West 6-2 36 6

8. Tygarts Valley 6-2 24 8

9. Webster County 3-3 20 9

10. Pendleton County 7-2 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Cameron 9, Mount View 5, Clay-Battelle 2, Harman 1.

