Latest Boys WV high school hoops rankings are released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Here are this weeks West Virginia boys high school basketball rankings as voted on by the Associated Press.
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (9) 6-3 98 1
2. Parkersburg South 7-1 86 4
3. Jefferson (1) 7-0 85 3
4. George Washington 5-2 61 2
5. South Charleston 5-2 54 6
6. Huntington 6-4 36 NR
7. Musselman 6-2 33 7
8. Hedgesville 7-2 29 5
9. Martinsburg 4-3 22 9
10. Capital 2-2 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Spring Mills 11, University 10, St. Albans 6, Princeton 4, Oak Hill 1.
Class AAA
1. Logan (6) 8-1 93 1
2. Shady Spring (2) 8-1 88 2
3. Fairmont Senior (2) 8-0 85 3
4. Winfield 8-1 68 4
5. Wheeling Central 8-1 64 5
6. East Fairmont 5-1 39 7
7. Elkins 6-2 33 8
8. Herbert Hoover 7-3 29 6
9. Berkeley Springs 7-2 17 9
10. Ripley 5-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Grafton 8, Notre Dame 4, Scott 4, Robert C. Byrd 2, Westside 1, Lewis County 1, Lincoln 1, Nitro 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (10) 8-1 100 1
2. St. Marys 9-0 87 2
3. Bluefield 6-2 78 4
4. Williamstown 8-3 66 3
5. Ravenswood 7-1 58 5
6. South Harrison 6-0 47 6
7. Chapmanville 5-5 39 8
8. Mingo Central 4-2 29 9
9. Charleston Catholic 2-4 22 7
10. Wyoming East 2-3 21 10
Others receiving votes: Roane County 2, Clay County 1.
Class A
1. Greater Beckley Christian (9) 8-1 97 1
2. James Monroe 9-1 87 2
3. St. Joseph 7-3 75 4
4. Man (1) 7-2 73 3
5. Tug Valley 5-1 59 5
6. Tucker County 9-1 52 7
7. Greenbrier West 6-2 36 6
8. Tygarts Valley 6-2 24 8
9. Webster County 3-3 20 9
10. Pendleton County 7-2 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Cameron 9, Mount View 5, Clay-Battelle 2, Harman 1.
