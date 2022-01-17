Man dies in single-vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man died early Sunday morning in a crash in the Campbells Creek area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shane Keefe, 36, of Campbells Creek, is identified as the victim.

Deputies say the accident happened just after midnight in the 400 block of Campbells Creek Drive when the car veered off the road, hit a pole, then went into a creek.

The cause remains under investigation. No one else was injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

